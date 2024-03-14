Andhra Pradesh CM lays foundation for National Law University in Kurnool

Kurnool: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday laid the foundation stone for an upcoming National Law University at Jagannathagattu of Kalluru mandal in Kurnool district.

The Chief Minister unveiled the pylon and launched the construction work at the event.

To be constructed at a cost of Rs 1,011 crore in a land parcel of 150 acres, the Chief Minister envisioned the law varsity to become a beacon of legal education par excellence in this part (Rayalaseema) of Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read AP woman who endorsed CM Jagan dies by suicide after social media harassment

“The National Law University will not only serve as an academic institution but also lay the groundwork for the development of a robust legal ecosystem in the region,” said Reddy, addressing the foundation laying ceremony.

Reminding the promise of the YSRCP government to set up the High Court in Kurnool, the CM vowed that it will be fulfilled, along with the establishment of the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) and LokAyukta under its commitment for decentralised development.

Further, the CM said that the Andhra Pradesh Legal Metrological Commission, Labour Commission, VAT Appellate Commission, Wakf Board and other institutions dealing with legal matters would also be set up here and help the region achieve justice.