AP woman who endorsed CM Jagan dies by suicide after social media harassment

A 32-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh died after she jumped in front of the Janmabhoomi Express at Tenali railway station and suffered serious injuries on March 7. She was shifted to the Guntur general hospital and died of her injuries four days later, on Monday, March 11.

Her family claims she took the extreme step after being criticized and mocked on social media for praising the Jagan government and announcing her support for the YSR Congress.

She was a beneficiary of the Jagananna Housing Scheme and got a house site document from the chief minister at an official event in Tenali on March 4. She expressed her joy on television and mentioned that her family members had also benefited from other Jagan projects, such as Amma Vodi for her daughters and a pension for her father-in-law.

She allegedly became the victim of bullying when the video went viral on social media. Andhra Pradesh Women Commission’s former chairperson, Vasavi Padma, announced that any social media handles that harassed her would face severe consequences.

“The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has decided to provide Rs 20 lakh in ex-gratia assistance to the family of a woman who died by suicide after receiving trolling on social media for supporting the YSR Congress government,” the chief minister’s office (CMO) said in a statement on Tuesday, March 12.

The statement also included a clip from her husband’s video in which he emphasised that his wife died by suicide as a result of being body-shamed and subjected to abuse, harassment, and trolling on social media after she endorsed Jagan’s welfare schemes.

“The husband has also lodged a complaint with the police, seeking action against those who had trolled her on social media,” the CMO statement said.

Tenali sub-inspector of police Lode Saraswati stated that proceedings under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code have been launched to determine the cause that led her to take the extreme step.