Telangana: 23-year-old girl dies by suicide in hostel washroom

Rangareddy: A 23-year-old girl died by hanging in her hostel washroom in Telangana’s Rangareddy district. This incident happened under Gachibowli Police Station limits.

The police informed that the tragic incident took place on Tuesday at around 12:30 AM.

The deceased girl is identified as Muddam Vidya Sri, a native of Mudapalli in Karimnagar district. She died by suicide by hanging herself in the shower in the hostel washroom, said the police.

As soon as her roommates found out, they shifted the girl to Kondapur Apollo Hospital. Later on, she was shifted to KIMS Hospital. Her marriage was fixed to be held on March 17. Her fiance had talked to her an hour before she committed suicide, according to the police.

A police case has to be registered. The exact reason that led to this tragic incident is unknown. Further investigation is underway.

More details on the matter are awaited.