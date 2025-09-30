Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu, TDP MPs meet Amit Shah in Delhi

Naidu is in the national capital to participate in various official engagements, including the curtain-raiser of the 30th CII Partnership Summit scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 14-15.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 30th September 2025 11:31 pm IST
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, along Andhra MPs meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, along Andhra MPs meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah- (Source: Andhra Pradesh government)

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, along with party MPs, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Tuesday.

Details of the discussions held during the meeting were not immediately available.

The meeting comes amid Naidu’s ongoing engagements with several central ministers.

Memory Khan Seminar

Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is a key ally of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and submitted a detailed representation seeking financial support for Andhra Pradesh under the Centre’s Purvodaya Scheme, an official statement said.

Naidu is in the national capital to participate in various official engagements, including the curtain-raiser of the 30th CII Partnership Summit scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 14-15.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 30th September 2025 11:31 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button