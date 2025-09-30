Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu, TDP MPs meet Amit Shah in Delhi

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, along with party MPs, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Tuesday.

Details of the discussions held during the meeting were not immediately available.

The meeting comes amid Naidu’s ongoing engagements with several central ministers.

Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is a key ally of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Also Read Vijayawada airport gets Udan Yatri Cafe with tea at Rs 10, coffee at Rs 20

Earlier in the day, the chief minister met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and submitted a detailed representation seeking financial support for Andhra Pradesh under the Centre’s Purvodaya Scheme, an official statement said.

Naidu is in the national capital to participate in various official engagements, including the curtain-raiser of the 30th CII Partnership Summit scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 14-15.