Andhra Pradesh: Fishermen catch giant fish in Krishna District

A large number of locals gathered to have a close look at the fish. Curious villagers were seen taking photographs and videos on their mobile phones.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 28th July 2024 10:24 pm IST
giant fish
Andhra Pradesh's fishermen catch giant fish- IANS

Vijayawada: Fishermen from Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district caught a giant fish, weighing approximately 1,500 kg, in the sea off the state’s coast on Sunday.

Fishermen, who had ventured into the sea three days ago, returned at Gilakaladindi in Machilipatnam of Krishna, with the giant fish, called Teku fish by locals.

Astonished to find the big catch in their net, the fishermen sought assistance to bring it out. A crane was called to pull it out.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
AP CM, Guv congratulate Manu Bhaker for bronze at Olympics

A large number of locals gathered to have a close look at the fish. Curious villagers were seen taking photographs and videos on their mobile phones.

Traders from Chennai reported to have bought the fish from fishermen.

In 2020, a giant stingray fish, weighing approximately three tonnes, was captured by fishermen in the same district.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 28th July 2024 10:24 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button