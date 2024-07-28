Andhra Pradesh: Fishermen catch giant fish in Krishna District

Vijayawada: Fishermen from Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district caught a giant fish, weighing approximately 1,500 kg, in the sea off the state’s coast on Sunday.

Fishermen, who had ventured into the sea three days ago, returned at Gilakaladindi in Machilipatnam of Krishna, with the giant fish, called Teku fish by locals.

Astonished to find the big catch in their net, the fishermen sought assistance to bring it out. A crane was called to pull it out.

A large number of locals gathered to have a close look at the fish. Curious villagers were seen taking photographs and videos on their mobile phones.

Traders from Chennai reported to have bought the fish from fishermen.

In 2020, a giant stingray fish, weighing approximately three tonnes, was captured by fishermen in the same district.