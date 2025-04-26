Andhra Pradesh: Four drown in pond in Annamayya district

Mulakalacheruvu: Four people, including three from the same family, drowned in a pond in Annamayya district on Saturday, said police.

Mallesh, his son and daughter and another girl from their neighbourhood drowned in Thokabaavi pond in Mulakalacheruvu village around 4:30 pm today, they said.

“The children playing in shallow waters went deeper and drowned. Mallesh went after them to rescue but he also drowned,” an official told PTI, adding that the ordeal unfolded right before Mallesh’s wife Eswaramma.

According to police, Eswaramma went to wash clothes at the pond and the three minor children tagged along with her.

Mallesh arrived later and Eswaramma told him to bring back the children but they went deeper inside the pond by then.

They entered the water unaware of a 15 ft-deep pit, which was dug by farmers for mud sometime back, they added.

