Andhra Pradesh: Heat wave warning for 116 mandals

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has asked people to take necessary precautions in view of the forecast of heat wave in 116 mandals across the state on Monday.

Heat wave conditions are expected in seven mandals in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, 15 each in Anakapalli and NTR districts, eight in East Godavari, four in Eluru, six each in Gunturu and Krishna and nine in Kakinada.

Of the 116 mandals, Nellipaka and Chintur in Alluri Sitarama Raju district are expected to sizzle at 45.5 degrees Celsius on Monday.

According to APSDMA, severe heat wave conditions were witnessed on Sunday in 11 mandals of Anakapalli district, three each in Kakinada and Vizianagaram.

APSDMA managing director B R Ambedkar advised people to take necessary precautions in view of the forecast of heat wave conditions.