Andhra Pradesh leads states in public donations for Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh stands first in the donations for Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

Andhra Pradesh has so far donated over Rs 1.02 crore for the East-West yatra.

Congress MP and party in-charge for Telangana Manickam Tagore on Monday shared the list of five states with highest public donations.

The donations from Andhra Pradesh stand at Rs 1,02,32,907. Rajasthan stands second with donations of Rs 86,42,697. Haryana, Maharashtra and Karnataka are at third, fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Also Read Annual Grape Festival begins in Hyderabad

Tagore congratulated Andhra Pradesh Congress for leading India in Nyay donations. “Thanks to the visionary leadership of Rahul Gandhi for promoting transparency in politics, gaining strong support in Andhra Pradesh. Huge appreciation to APCC President Y. S. Sharmila Reddy for driving this initiative forward,” he said.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President Sharmila thanked the people of Andhra Pradesh. “From the bottom of my heart, I thank the people of Andhra Pradesh who stood at the top position, nationally, in contributing to NYAY donations. This is a shining testimony of the truth that the state trusts Congress and continues to look up to the party as a ray of hope. This is just the beginning and we shall work harder towards the cause of the state with an unbridled commitment,” she posted on ‘X’.

Sharmila was last month appointed APCC President by the Congress leadership, in what is seen as an effort to regain the lost ground in Andhra Pradesh.

The Congress party was virtually wiped out from Andhra Pradesh in 2014 due to public anger over bifurcation of the state. For the second successive election in 2019, Congress drew a blank in Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.