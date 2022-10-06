Andhra Pradesh may become another Nigeria, says TDP leader

Amaravati: Former Andhra Pradesh minister for finance, and senior TDP leader, Yanamla Ramakrishnudu has said if Jagan Mohan Reddy continues as the chief minister, the state will soon turn into another Nigeria.

With development coming to a standstill and the people bearing heavy financial burdens, it will not be a surprise if Andhra Pradesh turns into another Nigeria or Zimbabwe, Ramakrishnudu said.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader alleged that in the past three-and-half years, Reddy “totally devastated the state with no development in any corner”.

“Several people who were in various kinds of professions lost their livelihood as he pushed Andhra Pradesh into a serious crisis,” Ramakrishnudu said.

“If similar situation continues for some more time, the state will witness unimaginable catastrophe,” he stated.

The latest Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report clearly indicated that the total debts of the state reached to abnormal levels.

The state revenue too has dropped and the GSDP level too has fallen to single digit, he pointed out.

The total debts are not indicated in the budget thus taking the people for a ride, the former finance minister said.

The 15th Finance Commission has pulled up the state government on these issues, he said adding that in the past three-and-half years the state government’s borrowings touched a whopping Rs 8 lakh crore following which the state has to pay over Rs 50,000 crore as interest.

The former minister expressed serious concern that the interest amount may reach to Rs 1 lakh crore soon and asked when so much amount is paid as interest alone how development is possible.

“What is more dangerous is that major share of amount, almost 81 per cent, raised as loans is going as revenue expenditure,” he said.

Ramakrishnudu recalled that earlier investments in the state were very high following which employment was generated and job notifications too were issued.

Special incentives were also extended for women in the shape of DWCRA loans generating employment for them and SCs and BCs too were given loans to set up units. But now the situation is totally different and generating employment is a rare, he said.

In fact, those who have earlier come forward to set up their units in the state are now withdrawing their investments totally reversing the atmosphere in the state, the TDP leader said.

He alleged that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government is following the policy of increasing the borrowings pushing the state into a deep crisis.

As per the FRBM Act, the state’s total debts should not cross 35 per cent of the GDP but the burden of the state in 2021 itself crossed 44.04 per cent.

Ramakrishnudu felt that the state government should realise the factual position and take urgent measures to prevent the state from moving into financial emergency.