Andhra Pradesh: Pregnant woman leaves home in a rage, gives birth 60 km away

Hyderabad: A young woman gave birth to a baby girl after walking 60 kilometers from her home in Tirupati to Naidupeta.

Varshini, a native of YSR Colony in Rajahmahendravaram, who currently lives in Tirupati, had an argument with her husband and walked out of her house in anger, according to The New Indian Express.

At around 1 am, she was resting at the YSR statue in Naidupet when she started experiencing labour pains. People around reached for help and called an ambulance.

Also Read Telangana: Pregnant tribal woman walks 10 km for delivery

Naidupeta 108 staff, emergency medical technician (EMT) Balli Kiran Kumar, and driver Chiranjeevi rushed to shift Varshini to a hospital in the town.

As her pains increased, the ambulance staff acted swiftly and made arrangements in the vehicle itself. Following the instructions of a doctor on call, Kiran helped Varshini deliver her child. They then shifted the mother and child to the Community Health Center in Naidupet town.