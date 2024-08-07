Andhra Pradesh: Revolutionising English education, State launches ambitious project

Hyderabad: English speaking proficiency among undergraduate students in Andhra Pradesh is set to improve significantly with the government’s launch of an ambitious project aimed at imparting a working knowledge of English in government degree colleges. This initiative aims to make lessons more holistic by integrating skills and contextualizing grammar, thereby preparing students for the demands of the modern world.

A cornerstone of this project is the introduction of a new book, English Pro (proficiency), in the third semester across all the government degree colleges in the State. The book, prepared by the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) using online resources, emphasises language functions. It incorporates receptive skills such as listening and reading, alongside productive skills like writing and speaking, embedding them into the curriculum seamlessly.

The project revolves around conversation-based teaching. In total, there are five units with tasks embedded in everyday situations, ensuring that students can apply their learning in real-life contexts. This practical approach is designed to make learning more relevant and engaging for students.

To equip faculty for this task, a 5-day workshop was recently conducted at EFLU for English faculty from government degree colleges. Approximately 40 lecturers from different colleges participated in the training program focused on English proficiency. Till date 120 selected English lecturers from 168 colleges have been trained. “Students are neck deep in English. It is a matter of pulling it out. There is so much language around us. We have to teach students how to fish for language,” remarked Prof. T. Samson, a faculty member at EFLU.

The authorities have proposed a focus on conversation-based teaching. For a change, grammar will not be taught directly but through language functions such as asking and giving suggestions. The English Pro book is designed to be learner-friendly and is expected to be of immense help to students.

“We can be more productive in class now by reducing teacher talk and increasing student talk time,” said Saiqua Parveen, an English Lecturer at the K.S.N Government Degree College for Women in Anantapur. Parveen, who underwent the training, believes that the art of teaching is all about awakening the inner curiosity of young minds. “As such, text becomes a pretext in the classroom,” she explained.

Dr. P. Sankaraiah, Principal of the Government Degree College for Women in Anantapur, emphasized the need for continuous adaptation in teaching methods. “We have to learn to unlearn and relearn to be more relevant in the classroom,” he stated.

The entire project is the result of an initiative by Dr. Pola Bhaskar, Commissioner, Collegiate Education, Andhra Pradesh. He is keen on the development of students on three fronts: computer fluency, English proficiency, social and emotional skills, alongside the integration of values in education. He plans to introduce three courses to impart cyber security skills, digital literacy, and information and communication for undergraduate students.

The holistic approach of the English Proficiency project aims to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application. By contextualizing grammar and integrating various skills, the project aspires to enhance the overall learning experience of students. The involvement of EFLU, with its expertise in language education, adds significant value to the programme.

Moreover, the emphasis on reducing teacher talk and increasing student interaction is a progressive step towards creating a more engaging and participatory classroom environment. This shift is expected to help students become more confident in their language abilities and better prepared for future academic and professional endeavors.

The English Proficiency project, educationists feel, is a commendable initiative that promises to enhance the language skills of undergraduate students. With its innovative approach, practical units embedded in everyday situations, and comprehensive training for faculty, the project is poised to make a significant impact on the educational landscape of the State.