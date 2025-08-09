Andhra Pradesh rises to second place in India Justice Report 2025

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh has secured the second rank among 18 large and mid-sized states in delivering justice as per the India Justice Report- 2025. The state climbed from fifth place in 2022.

The southern state also ranked fourth in the ‘prisons’ category and fifth in ‘legal aid,’ according to the report.

“We are delighted with this dramatic turnaround in our ranking. We are committed to being No. 1 in the next ranking,” said TDP national spokesperson Jyothsna Tirunagari.

Initiated by Tata Trusts and first published in 2019, the IJR is a collaboration among the Centre for Social Justice, Common Cause, the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative, and others.

Based on 24 months of quantitative research, the 2025 edition tracks the performance of states in strengthening justice delivery systems and their capacity to provide mandated services effectively.