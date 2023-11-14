Andhra Pradesh: Sloth bear rescued from Vizianagaram’s village

"The bear was successfully tranquilised on Monday evening and snares around its neck and legs were removed, followed by first aid treatment," said Vizag Zoo in a press release.

Visakhapatnam: A male sloth bear was rescued from a village in Vizianagaram district and brought to the Animal Rescue Centre in Visakhapatnam by a veterinary team from the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park here.

Aged about six-years, the bear was rescued from Gajapatinagaram mandal by the team in coordination with Vizianagaram forest officials on Monday.

“The bear was successfully tranquilised on Monday evening and snares around its neck and legs were removed, followed by first aid treatment,” said Vizag Zoo curator Nandani Salaria in a press release on Tuesday.

During preliminary body examination, the vets found some wounds on the animal’s body, which are being treated, he added.

