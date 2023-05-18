Andhra Pradesh: TDP leader Lokesh undergoes scan during padyatra

Nandyal : Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday underwent some medical tests here for the shoulder injury he sustained during his ongoing padyatra.

Lokesh, son of former chief minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, got a scan done at an MRI centre in Nandyal on the doctors’ advice.

The young leader had suffered the injury to his right shoulder during padyatra in Kadiri constituency on March 18. Though he continued the padyatra, he seemed to be in discomfort while raising his hands to greet people.

The injury had also forced Lokesh to stop the ‘selfie with Lokesh’ programme during which he takes selfies with people.

Lokesh’s ‘Yuva galam’ (youth’s voice) padyatra is currently passing through Nandyal constituency.

It was on January 27 that Lokesh had embarked on a 4,000 km-long state-wide padyatra from Kuppam constituency represented by his father Chandrababu Naidu.

It was announced that the walkathon will cover 120 Assembly constituencies over 400 days across the state..

However, tragedy struck Lokesh’s family on the very first day of the padyatra. His cousin and actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna had collapsed during the padyatra after suffering cardiac arrest. Taraka Ratna (39) succumbed while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru on February 18.

Lokesh has so far covered over 1,200 km.

On May 15, Lokesh’s mother N. Bhvaneswari joined his padyatra at Srisailam to mark the 100th day of the foot march.

Bhuvaneswari, daughter of TDP founder and former chief minister N. T. Rama Rao, and other family members walked along with Lokesh.