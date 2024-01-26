Andhra Pradesh: Three killed in autorickshaw-bus collision

The accident took place in Lingamguntla in Chikaluripet mandal of the district.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Published: 26th January 2024 4:44 pm IST
Andhra Pradesh: Three killed in autorickshaw-bus collision

Vijayawada: Three agriculture workers were killed and 13 other injured in a collision between a RTC bus and an autorickshaw in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district on Friday, January 26, police said.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The accident occurred in Lingamguntla in Chikaluripet mandal of the district.

According to police, about 15 agriculture workers were travelling in an autorickshaw, which was heading to Appapuram village from Veluru village. The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus belonging to Macherla depot was on its way to Chilkaluripet.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Amidst boycott calls, Manipur celebrate R-Day in subdued manner

When the autorickshaw came onto Chilkaluripet road from an internal road, the bus driver tried to avoid hitting it but could not succeed. The autorickshaw was crushed under the bus. While one person died on the spot, two others succumbed at government hospital Chilkaluripet.

Thirteen others were undergoing treatment and two of them are stated to be in a critical condition.

The deceased were identified as Y. Hanumayamma, 60, G. Shivaparwathy, 58, and Sheikh Hazrat Wali, 65.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Published: 26th January 2024 4:44 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button