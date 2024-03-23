Andhra Pradesh: Three of a family die by suicide in Kadapa

Amaravati: Three members of a family died by suicide in Kadapa district after their land record was allegedly tampered with by local revenue officials.

Subba Rao (47), a weaver, his wife and daughter ended their lives as they were unable to sell their three acres of land following changes in official records pertaining to it.

Also Read AP: Woman found with paramour beats son to death in Kurnool

The shocking incident occurred in Kotha Madhavaram in Vontimitta mandal on Saturday.

Padmavathi (41) and her daughter Vinay (17) were found hanging at their house. Subba Rao killed himself by jumping under a train in the same village.

Police found a suicide note. The family was upset over not being able to sell their three acres of land as in the official records the ownership was changed. Subba Rao wrote that revenue officials cheated them and they have no option but to end their lives.

Police shifted the bodies for autopsy and took up investigation.