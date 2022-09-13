Andhra Pradesh tops India in attracting industrial investment: Report

Hyderabad: According to the Department for Promotion of Industries and Internal Trade (DPIIT) – July 2022 report, Andhra Pradesh has topped in attracting investments in the state.

In total, India’s industrial investment is Rupees 1,71,285 crore, of which Andhra contributes Rs 40.361 crores, followed by Odisha at Rs 36,828 crores.

According to a press release, for the first time, in seven months, India has attracted industrial investment of rupees 1,71,285 crore.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy last week cleared an investment proposal worth Rs. 1.26.748 crore. The investments are expected to create direct employment for over 40,330 people in the next seven years.

Andhra and Odisha are both states that account for 45 percent of the entire investment inflow in the country in 2022, said the report.