Andhra Pradesh: Woman cop directs traffic on highway with child in arms

The traffic was reportedly caused by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu's visit to Kakinada.

A woman constable directs traffic in Andhra Pradesh with her child in arms
Hyderabad: A woman police constable in Andhra Pradesh directed traffic on the Kakinada-Samarlakota road while carrying her baby on Saturday, January 17 after an ambulance was stuck in the jam.

The traffic was reportedly caused by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu‘s visit to Kakinada. Many on the internet applauded her commitment to her duties despite the hardship.

In a video shared on social media, a passerby asked the constable, Amdla Jayashanti what she was doing, to which she replied, “I was returning from the Rangampeta police station after duty, just stopped here to direct the traffic.”

Social media reaction

Reacting to the video, most social media users from Andhra Pradesh appreciated Jayashanti. On user said, “Excellent duty minded lady.. she deserves an award on Jan 26th” ; a second said “She deserves appreciation”. A third user commented, “Really Good attitude”; a fourth said. “Great madam good job”

