Andhra ranks first in PM SHRI fund utilisation: Edu min Lokesh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh claimed that the state has secured the top position in the country in the utilisation of funds under the PM SHRI scheme, a central government initiative aimed at modernising government schools.

The minister reviewed the performance of the Education Department with senior officials and congratulated them for achieving the milestone under the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) programme.

“Andhra Pradesh has emerged as the No 1 state in India in the utilisation of funds under the PM SHRI scheme,” Lokesh said in an official release late on Thursday, June 18, directing officials to construct 844 smart kitchens across the state this year based on the successful Kadapa model.

The PM SHRI scheme targets to upgrade 14,500 schools and is expected to benefit 1.8 million students. It also aims to ensure these schools serve as model institutes and encapsulate the spirit of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Also Read Did your family die?: Lokesh snaps at Vizag Steel Plant union leaders

Officials informed the minister that distribution of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyarthi Mitra Kits has begun and efforts are underway to complete the process before the upcoming Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM), the release said.

Lokesh directed officials to immediately take up installation of 53,180 bunk beds for 1.06 lakh girl students studying in 430 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) across the state.

He further instructed officials to extend the facility to Andhra Pradesh Residential Schools and Colleges.

The minister was informed that educational kits are also being distributed to 2.03 lakh students studying in government junior colleges across the southern state.

Lokesh reviews pvt unaided schools

Reviewing private unaided schools, Lokesh directed officials to remove unnecessary regulations in the approval process and ensure that the approved fee structure is displayed prominently on school premises and made available in the public domain for transparency.

Further, the Education Minister directed officials to ensure that orphaned children are covered under the Talliki Vandanam scheme, which promises Rs 15,000 to every school-going child per annum.

He asked officials to collect guardian details of such children and said that in cases where no guardian is available, the funds should be transferred to the District Collector, who would ensure that benefits reach them.

Lokesh also suggested exploring a permanent mechanism to deposit the amount directly into the bank accounts of orphaned children and make it accessible after completion of their education to provide long-term financial security.

The minister directed officials to make textbooks published by the Telugu Academy available through e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, enabling people to purchase them online.

Emphasising improvement in learning outcomes and attendance, Lokesh called for special focus on educationally lagging districts such as Kurnool, Anantapur, Markapuram, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Polavaram.

He directed officials to review teacher availability and prepare a dedicated action plan to improve student performance in these regions.

On student attendance

According to Lokesh, student attendance across the state should not fall below 95 per cent, and the Mid-Day Meal Scheme should be implemented with the highest standards of quality and transparency.

The minister noted that Telugu should not be neglected and instructed officials to sensitise teachers, prepare bridge-course material for Mathematics, Science and Telugu, identify academically weak students and conduct remedial classes.

He also directed officials to expedite the establishment of computer laboratories equipped with Chromebooks for high school students.