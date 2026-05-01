Andhra student in US dies by suicide; efforts underway to repatriate body

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old Andhra student, Iraganaboyina Chandu, has allegedly died by suicide in the United States after struggling to secure employment following his post-graduation, triggering concern within the student community abroad.

Chandu, a native of Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, had recently completed his master’s degree in Chicago and had been actively searching for a job for several weeks.

Fundraising to support family

Following his death, members of the Andhra community in the US launched a fundraising campaign to support his family and facilitate the repatriation of his mortal remains. The campaign set a target of USD 120,000, with an immediate goal of USD 25,000 to cover transportation and related expenses.

According to organisers, the cost of repatriating a body from the US to India—including funeral services, legal documentation, and transportation—amounts to approximately USD 25,000, which the family is unable to bear. Any additional funds raised will be used to help clear Chandu’s educational debt.

The fundraiser has received a strong response, collecting over USD 76,500 within two days. Organisers said that all necessary procedures have been completed and that the body is currently at a funeral home.

Government assures support

Efforts are also underway at the government level to expedite the repatriation. A request for assistance was made on social media to AP minister Nara Lokesh.

Responding to the request, Lokesh expressed condolences and urged Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu to ensure smooth and hassle-free transportation of the mortal remains.

The Union Minister said he is coordinating with concerned authorities to expedite the process and assured support to the family.

. @naralokesh anna, Spoke to @saibollineni garu and coordinating with the concerned people to expedite the process. We will do our best to support the family in these tough times. https://t.co/ITkqVHUEWb — Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) May 1, 2026

If you or someone you know is struggling with emotional distress or suicidal thoughts, help is available. You can contact the Government of India’s Kiran Mental Health Rehabilitation Helpline at 1800-599-0019, a 24×7 toll-free service that provides confidential support and counselling.

Reaching out to a trusted friend, family member, or a mental health professional can also make a difference.