Andhra student stuck between platform and train rescued

Hyderabad: Rescue workers saved a 20-year-old student after she was stuck in the gap between platform and a train at Duvvada railway station in Visakhapatnam district on Wednesday.

Shashikala got stuck between the railway platform and the train while getting down from the Guntur-Rayagada Express.

A student was slipped while deboarding Guntur-Raigad express train and got #Stuck in between the train and the platform, at #Duvvada rly stn. Appreciable job by #RailwayPolice , rescued the girl safely and shifted to the nearby hospital.#Visakhapatnam #AndhraPradesh #Vizag pic.twitter.com/wezF8Eb6wl — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) December 7, 2022

A student of MCA first year, she was on her way to college and had reached Duvvada from Annavaram. While getting down at the platform, she slipped and got stuck between platform and the train with her foot getting twisted and trapped in the track.

The injured student started crying for help. The station authorities immediately swung into action and ordered the train driver not to resume the journey.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel launched the rescue work. They cut a part of the platform to pull out the student. The operation lasted for one-and-half hours. The injured student was shifted to a hospital.

The incident led to the delay of one-and-half-hour in the departure of Guntur-Rayagada Express and also affected running of other trains on the route.