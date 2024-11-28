Andhra woman dies after wrong blood group transfused in the body

In a clear case of medical negligence, a 34-year-old woman died after doctors transferred the wrong blood type at Kakinada Government General Hospital, Andhra Pradesh.

On Tuesday, November 26, the deceased, Bhavana Sirisha, was given AB+ blood group instead of O+. A house surgeon mistakenly transferred the wrong blood type.

Sirisha, a resident of Palakollu in West Godavari district, was suffering from kidney ailments for the last four years and was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Doctors had advised a blood transfusion with ‘O positive’ group blood due to low hemoglobin levels.

The house surgeon who was on duty that day brought the blood from the blood bank and began the transfusion.

Sirisha’s relatives noticed the blood group on the packet and asked the surgeon if it was the correct group. To which the surgeon replied, “I don’t know, can you tell me.”

He began the blood transfusion. Knowing that the wrong blood group was being transfused into Sirisha’s body, a PG doctor immediately went and brought the right blood.

However, by then half the quantity of the wrong blood group packets was already transfused. Sirisha’s body immediately reacted to the wrong treatment.

Despite efforts to stabilize her, including monitoring blood pressure and oxygen levels, Sirisha passed away on Wednesday morning due to low oxygen levels.

The hospital superintendent met Sirisha’s grieving family and assured them that action would be taken against those involved in the negligence. A government compensation of Rs 3 lakh was handed over to Sirisha’s mother