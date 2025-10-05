Andhra woman home guard attempts suicide over harassment; enquiry ordered

Hyderabad: Depressed over alleged harassment by colleagues, a 24-year-old woman home guard attempted suicide on Sunday in Andhra Pradesh.

The home guard is attached to the Gorantla police station of Sri Sathya Sai district. A selfie video has emerged on social media platforms expressing anguish against two police drivers.

“I have decided to take my life because of drivers Moiuddin and Shahi, who have been harassing me. They complained to the CI (circle inspector) and today, (Sunday), I was told to vacate my quarters,” the home guard says.

She mixes poison into a bottle of Fanta and consumes it.

She mixes poison into a bottle of Fanta and consumes it. The video caught the attention of senior officers who immediately located her and rushed her to the Government Hospital in Gorantla. She was later referred to the Area Hospital in Hindupur.

Taking cognisance of the matter, superintendent of police S Satish Kumar has ordered an inquiry.