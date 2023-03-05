Andrew Tate denies lung cancer claims; Dubai hospital condemns medical letter leak

The controversial British-American kickboxer turned social media influencer Andrew Tate, who has been detained in Romania since December, has denied having lung cancer.

This comes after a copy of his medical file went viral on social media platforms and also came after his manager, The Sartorial Shooter took to Instagram on Friday to inform that the news was true.

Now, Tate has denied the news and called it rumours. Taking to Twitter, he said his lungs have the capacity of an “Olympic athlete”.

“I do not have cancer. My lungs contain precisely 0 smoking damage. In fact, I have an 8L lung capacity and the vital signs of an Olympic athlete,” Andrew Tate tweeted.

“There is nothing but a scar on my lung from an old battle. True warriors are scarred both inside and out,” he added.

He believes that “As one of the most influential men on the face of the planet, it is important for the good of humanity that I live as long as possible. At my current strength levels, I estimate to survive at least 5,000 more years.”

“It is important for the good of humanity that I live as long as possible. At my current strength levels, I estimate to survive for at least 5000 more years. With this in mind, I take my medical care extremely seriously,” Tate continued in a Twitter thread.

Moreover, he mentioned his health check before his arrest in Romania.

“I had a regular checkup organized in Dubai pre-detention. The doctors were extremely interested in the scar on my lung. They do not understand how I survive without treatment. They do not know the secrets of Wudan. But this battle has long passed,” the influencer concluded.

I do not have cancer.



My lungs contain precisely 0 smoking damage.



In fact,



I have an 8L lung capacity and the vital signs of an Olympic athlete



There is nothing but a scar on my lung from an old battle.



True warriors are scarred both inside and out. pic.twitter.com/VpLHWp20Fg — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) March 4, 2023

Dubai hospital condemns leak of Tate’s medical letter

In response to a leak of the letter, King’s College Hospital in London where Tate was receiving treatment said, “We confirm that the letter, which details Mr Tate’s visits at our hospital in Dubai Hills, and the Medical Centres in Dubai Marina and Jumeirah, as well as the diagnostic tests he underwent was issued by one of our family medicine practitioners Dr Ali Razzak.”

Razzak is the medical director of King’s Dubai Marina Medical Center and Tate’s primary care physician, according to the statement.

Regarding the leaked documents, the hospital “strongly condemned” it and reiterated that the leak did not happen on their end.

Tate is a British-American citizen known for his misogynistic views. He has 5.1 million Twitter followers.

He was arrested on December 29, 2022, when authorities descended on his property north of Bucharest. His brother, Tristan, and two Romanian women are also in detention in the same case. None of the four has been formally charged.