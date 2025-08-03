Aneet Padda’s LinkedIn goes viral after Saiyaara success

Hyderabad: The movie Saiyaara has become a big hit, but something else is also making headlines, its lead actress, Aneet Padda. While her co-star Ahaan Panday was already known in the film world, Aneet was a new face. Now, fans are talking about her old LinkedIn profile, which is getting a lot of love online.

Fans Find Aneet’s LinkedIn Profile

Aneet’s LinkedIn account was likely made during her time at Jesus and Mary College in Delhi University. It shows she studied Political Science and did an internship with Vistara Airlines. She also called herself a singer-songwriter and actor. What fans liked the most was her “About” section, where she wrote about her love for political science and how acting helped her understand people and social issues.

People Praise Her Simplicity

A Reddit user shared a screenshot of her profile with the caption, “Beauty with brain.” Many users praised her for being simple and smart. One person wrote, “She feels like someone from our college.” Another said she topped her 10th and 12th exams at Spring Dale School in 2021. People are happy to see someone with a normal background in Bollywood.

Aneet’s success is not just online. Saiyaara, which came out on July 18, is close to earning Rs. 400 crore at the box office. Aneet’s natural and honest image is winning hearts. From a college student to a film star, her journey feels real and inspiring.