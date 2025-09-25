Anganwadi teachers detained for protesting at Telangana Secretariat

Hyderabad: Anganwadi teachers protesting in front of the Telangana Secretariat against the establishment of pre-primary schools under the state’s education department were detained by the police on Thursday, September 25.

Videos have surfaced on the internet where protesters are being shoved into police vans or are sitting at police stations across the city.

Anganwadi Teachers’ Union had called for the protest in mid-September after the Telangana government in July decided to establish pre-primary sections in 790 government schools across the state, in addition to the already existing 210 pre-primary sections.

Anganwadi workers feared for their livelihood, saying that establishing pre-primary schools under the state’s education department would decrease student enrolment in Anganwadi centres.

They repeatedly asked the government to hand over the management of pre-primary schools to them, but their requests went unanswered, prompting them to protest.

They also pointed out that while in Karnataka, Anganwadi teachers were being given responsibilities in English medium schools, teachers in Telangana were facing neglect.

“Instead of assigning them responsibility, our services are being ignored, and students enrolled in our centres are being removed,” the Anganwadi Teachers’ Union had stated.

Harish Rao reacts

Former Health Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Thursday slammed the Congress for their treatment of Anganwadi workers and demanded the immediate release of detained protesters.

“We strongly condemn the government’s deployment of police and harsh treatment against Anganwadi workers who responded to the call from the Chief Secretary’s Secretariat for resolving their issues,” he stated in a post on X.

He further added, saying, “Revanth Reddy, who boasted about turning women into millionaires, is now facing the embarrassment of arrests being carried out across the state and workers being transported to police stations.”

He asked Congress to fulfil its promises from its election manifesto, where Anganwadi teachers were assured a salary of Rs 18,000 along with an employee’s provident fund.

“Even after 22 months of empty promises, there is no trace of progress on the assurances given. Under the name Mahalakshmi, the women coming from districts to the secretariat in the free buses you are implementing are protesting against you,” the former minister said.