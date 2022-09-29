Angelina Jolie expresses her regard for protesting Iranian women

Hollywood actress and a special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Angelina Jolie on Wednesday expressed her respect for Iranian women. Jolie’s statement comes after the women took to the streets over the death of Mahsa Amini who was arrested by the Iranian morality police.

The 47-year-old actress voiced her support through uploads on her Intsagram page, relating to the demonstration.

“Respect to the brave, defiant, fearless women of Iran,” Jolie wrote in the caption of her post. “All those who have survived and resisted for decades, those taking to the streets today, and Mahsa Amini and all young Iranians like her.”

“Women don’t need their morals policed, their minds re-educated, or their bodies controlled. They need freedom to live and breathe without violence or threats,” Jolie continued. “To the women of Iran, we see you #WomanLifeFreedom #MahsaAmini.”

Jolie also included a statement that briefly explained the conflict taking place in the country.

“Protests in Iran are in their 12th consecutive night,” the post read. “They started in response to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in morality police custody.”

“Since the protests began, riot police have attacked protestors with brutal force, and more than 70 people have reportedly been killed,” it added.

Amini’s case has drawn condemnation from Iranian celebrities, athletes, and other public figures.

On September 26, British model-turned-actress Amy Louise Jackson also expressed her support for the women of Iran.

The actress took to Instagram, to share a series of pictures and text passages explaining what was happening in Iran, the actress wrote, “We see you, we hear you and we are with you #MahsaAmini”.

Renowned Turkish singer Melek Mosso showed her solidarity with protesters in Iran by cutting her hair on stage during one of her concerts. A short clip of the incident is circulating online and the singer is being praised for her brave act.

On September 21, Bella Hadid, the famous American model, expressed her sympathy with the Amini family and posted a picture of this girl on her Instagram page, and wrote that Mahsa Amini did not deserve such a death.

22-year-old Mahsa Amini fell into a coma and died while in the custody of Iran’s morality police for wearing the hijab in an ‘improper manner’ meaning she had not fully covered her hair.

Amini fell into a coma shortly after collapsing at a detention centre before she was pronounced dead on Friday, September 16.

The protests began on Saturday, September 17, during Amini’s funeral in the Kurdish region, and are still continuing in most parts of the country, sparking confrontations as the security forces sought to suppress the demonstrations.