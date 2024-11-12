Angry Myna bird perches on traffic cam, steals show, makes point

A video of a myna bird photobombing a camera set up for monitoring traffic in New Zealand’s Aukland region has gone viral on social media platforms.

In the video, the black and yellow myna bird is seed obstructing the view. It dramatically perched on the camera, looking straight into it with its beak wide open. It then proceeds to squawk aggressively before flying off.

A video of a myna bird photobombing a camera set up for monitoring traffic in New Zealand's Aukland region has gone viral on social media platforms.



In the video, the black and yellow myna bird is seed obstructing the view. It dramatically perched on the camera, looking straight… pic.twitter.com/MkRrgy9zHX — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 12, 2024

After a small pause, the myna bird takes flight, only to return moments later for another look.

Myna birds are considered highly intelligent and are praised for their ability to mimic human speech and quick learning skills.

Although the video dates October 21, it has gained huge popularity among netizens. The video was shared by the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) on Facebook. “Wishing a great week ahead to everyone except this bird brain that needs to myna its own business,” the social media post read.

The agency went on to note that myna birds are considered pests in New Zealand due to their aggressive behaviour toward native bird species, destruction of nests, and consumption of native fruits. “This definitely wasn’t a welcome cameo on our cameras,” the post added.

Humorous reactions

The video has gained a lot of social media attention with one user quipping, “Looks like this myna had something important to say. It’s giving traffic control a whole new meaning!”

Another user said, “I’d say it was auditioning for the role of ‘highway supervisor.”

“If only it could report the traffic conditions while it’s at it,” said another user.

Another user said, “Clearly, this bird has had enough of being ignored. It’s here to give us a piece of its mind.”

One user summed it up, saying, “Nature’s unplanned cameos are always the best part of the internet.”