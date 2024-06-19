Animal Park update: Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s sequel to take time

Mumbai: Bollywood fans are excited about the possibility of a sequel to the hit film ‘Animal.’ Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the original movie was a huge success at the box office, winning over many fans. Saurabh Sachdeva, who played Bobby Deol’s brother, Abid ul Haque, is set to return for the sequel, ‘Animal Park.’

The post-credit scene of ‘Animal’ left fans on a cliffhanger, hinting at the return of Saurabh Sachdeva’s character, Abid ul Haque, and setting the stage for a highly anticipated sequel. The frenzy around the film has not died down, and the buzz for ‘Animal Park’ is already palpable, with fans eagerly awaiting more news and updates.

In a recent interview with News18, Saurabh Sachdeva shared some updates about the sequel, although he asked fans to be patient. He said, “I have no idea when the film will start. I haven’t talked to the production or director. Sandeep Reddy Vanga said it’s going to take time because he’s working on another film (Prabhas’ Spirit). And Ranbir is busy with Ramayana, which will take a long time. It could be 2026 or 2027, I don’t know. I don’t even know the story yet or if Vanga has written it.”

Also Read Fans can’t wait to see Ranbir Kapoor as Aziz in Animal sequel after BTS pics from set go viral

Although this news might be disappointing, it shows that Vanga and his team want to make sure the sequel meets high expectations. Vanga is currently focused on his project ‘Spirit,’ starring Prabhas, and Ranbir Kapoor is working on the epic ‘Ramayana.’ This means fans will need to be patient while the team gets ready to work on ‘Animal Park.’

‘Animal,’ featuring the charismatic Ranbir Kapoor, was a cinematic phenomenon. The film’s gripping storyline, intense performances, and Vanga’s unique directorial style captivated audiences. It not only received critical acclaim but also smashed box office records.