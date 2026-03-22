Anirudh concert turns electric as crowd sings ‘Aaya Sher’

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad leg of Anirudh Ravichander’s “Rockstar Anirudh XV Tour” became a night to remember, blending music, cinema, and emotional fan moments. Held at Gachibowli Stadium, the concert celebrated 15 years of Anirudh’s musical journey and drew a massive crowd.

‘Aaya Sher’ Creates Electrifying Atmosphere

One of the biggest highlights of the night was the live performance of “Aaya Sher” from The Paradise starring Nani. As the song played with fireworks lighting up the sky, the entire stadium sang along, creating a powerful and emotional atmosphere.

The track, already viral with over 72 million views on YouTube, has become a fan favorite. The crowd’s energy and collective singing turned the moment into a celebration of both music and cinema.

Nani’s Family Moment Goes Viral

Nani attended the concert with his wife Anjana Yelavarthy and son Arjun. A heartwarming moment captured everyone’s attention when Anjana recorded Nani as the crowd cheered for his song. Their son Arjun was seen smiling and enjoying the moment, making the video widely shared on social media.

The actor was visibly thrilled, soaking in the love from fans as his film’s song echoed across the stadium.

Sitara Charms Fans with ‘Jai Babu’ Moment

Another highlight of the evening was the presence of Sitara Ghattamaneni, daughter of Mahesh Babu. She interacted with fans who were chanting “Jai Babu” and responded with the same enthusiasm.

Sitara was also seen dancing and singing along to the performances, even giving high-fives to fans, adding to the lively vibe of the event.

A Night of Music and Cinema

Anirudh performed several hit songs from Tamil and Telugu films, keeping the audience engaged throughout the night. The concert also featured popular tracks like “Naa Ready” and other chartbusters, making it one of the biggest musical events in Hyderabad in recent times.

Meanwhile, “The Paradise,” directed by Srikanth Odela, is now set to release on August 21, raising expectations further among fans.