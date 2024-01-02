Anjali Arora’s sensational comment on Munawar Faruqui, ‘Playing with girls’

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 contestant Munawar Faruqui continues to make waves not just for his gameplay but also for the ongoing controversies surrounding his personal life. From discussions about his first marriage and ex-wife to claims of double-dating Instagram influencers Ayesha Khan and Nazila Sitaishi, Munawar has become a focal point of attention.

Despite receiving a clean chit in the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, controversies related to Munawar’s love life continue to persist and are not cooling down. Now, another twist in the tale comes from Anjali Arora, who was once romantically linked with Munawar during their time on the reality show Lock Upp season 1.

In a recent podcast interview, Anjali Arora accused Munawar Faruqui of manipulating and using girls. She remarked, “He knows how to play with words and girls very well. Ladkiyon se bhi khelna jaante hain, Aur apne shabdon Aur logon ko palatna, ghoomana sab jaante hain woh..”

When asked for clarification, she cryptically added, “Kyunki unhone kitni ladkiyon ki zindagi se… I don’t know kitni ladkiyon ki Abhi sacchayi bahar aana Baaki hai.”

The video of Anjali Arora’s accusations has gone viral on social media, leaving fans shocked and adding more fuels to the ongoing controversies surrounding Munawar Faruqui’s personal life.

It’s worth noting that Munawar and Anjali’s relationship had been a topic of discussion during their stint on Lock Upp, and now, these new allegations have stirred fresh debates among the audience.