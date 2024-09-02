Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain become parents, welcome ‘daughter’

Mumbai: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, who tied the knot in 2021 after years of dating, have always been open about their desire to grow their family. While fans eagerly awaited news of their journey into parenthood, the couple has now shared a joyful update on social media.

Ankita and Vicky have become proud parents, but wait, not to a human baby, but to an adorable kitten named Mau Lokhande Jain. In a heartwarming video shared online, Vicky is seen welcoming their new furry family member, while Ankita showers little Mau with affection.

The actor captioned the post, “You’re the newest addition to our family, and mommy and daddy are already head over heels in love with you! Your tiny meows and cuddles have stolen our hearts. May your little paws bring immense joy and happiness to our lives. Congratulations to us, the proud parents! May our lives be filled with laughter, snuggles, and endless joy, courtesy of your adorable antics, Mau.”

The news was met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans.

Ankita and Vicky’s relationship became a hot topic during their stint on Bigg Boss 17. Currently, they are starring in Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment. The show features other popular names like Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundra, Nia Sharma, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Reem Sheikh, Sudesh Lahiri, and Kashmira Shah.

Apart from her television appearances, Ankita Lokhande has also made a mark in Bollywood, debuting with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and later appearing in films like Baaghi 3 and The Last Coffee. She was most recently seen in Randeep Hooda’s Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.