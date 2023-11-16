Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain expecting their first child?

Mumbai: In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande, who has been making headlines since day 1, dropped a bombshell that has left fans in shock. The actress, who has been navigating the highs and lows of her relationship with husband Vicky Jain on the reality show, disclosed that she missed her periods and even took a pregnancy test in the house. She also revealed that she is currently waiting for the results.

Vicky and Ankita were having a conversation in the garden area during which the actress said, “Mein thak gayi, mein sach mein thak gayi, mentally. Mereko lag raha hain mein bimar hu, mereko feeling aa rahi hai andar se. I am not well. Mujhe period nahi aa raha hain, mujhe ghar jana hain.”

Bigg Boss 17 contestants Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain (Instagram)

She further added, “I have gone through blood tests to check whether I am pregnant. I had the test yesterday and today, they did my urine test. My emotions are going up and down, I am going through something which I can’t explain. I am confused and I am not blaming you for it.”

The couple’s tumultuous relationship has been a focal point of the show, with heated arguments and disagreements making headlines. In a surprising turn of events, Vicky Jain, Ankita’s husband, was seen expressing his willingness to pay a whopping Rs 4 crore and leave the Bigg Boss house alongside Ankita if that’s what she desires.

This revelation has set tongues wagging, leaving fans speculating about Ankita Lokhande’s potential exit from Bigg Boss 17. The unfolding drama continues to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as they await further developments in this rollercoaster journey within the Bigg Boss house.

