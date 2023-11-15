Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain to part ways after Bigg Boss 17?

Mumbai: The ongoing saga of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s tumultuous relationship has stirred up a storm on social media. Fans are buzzing with mixed reactions as the couple, who entered the Bigg Boss house together as a married couple, have been engaging in non-stop heated arguments and war of words.
In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande, visibly upset, broke down and confronted her husband, Vicky Jain, with accusations and harsh language. She reportedly said, “Tu achha husband nahi hain. Hoga tu smart vart, but as a husband tu dhongi hain (You’re not a good husband. You might be smart, but you are fake as a husband).” She went on to disclose that she feels used in their relationship, leading to speculation about the state of their marriage.
Ankita’s statement, “Galat shaadi karli hai Bigg Boss,” has caught the attention of viewers, sparking rumours of a potential separation. Some social media users are expressing concern that the couple may be going through a rough patch and might part ways soon, given their behaviour towards each other on the show.
However, a section of the audience is skeptical, labelling the entire drama as scripted and even deeming the fights between Ankita and Vicky as fake.
