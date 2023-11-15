Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain to part ways after Bigg Boss 17?

Mumbai: The ongoing saga of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s tumultuous relationship has stirred up a storm on social media. Fans are buzzing with mixed reactions as the couple, who entered the Bigg Boss house together as a married couple, have been engaging in non-stop heated arguments and war of words.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande, visibly upset, broke down and confronted her husband, Vicky Jain, with accusations and harsh language. She reportedly said, “Tu achha husband nahi hain. Hoga tu smart vart, but as a husband tu dhongi hain (You’re not a good husband. You might be smart, but you are fake as a husband).” She went on to disclose that she feels used in their relationship, leading to speculation about the state of their marriage.

#AnkitaLokhande ne sari hade par krdi hai.



National telivision p apne husband ko lat marna kitna shi hai?#BB17 #VickyJian #VickyBhaiya pic.twitter.com/Po2RDZELvB — JagRuk Hindustan (@AskJagruk) November 14, 2023

What #AnkitaLokhande said ? Mai tujhe mere liye layi thi ki mere liye dimag chalayega pic.twitter.com/wch9XKriQ1 — Bigg Boss 17 live (@Biggboss17_live) November 14, 2023

Ankita’s statement, “Galat shaadi karli hai Bigg Boss,” has caught the attention of viewers, sparking rumours of a potential separation. Some social media users are expressing concern that the couple may be going through a rough patch and might part ways soon, given their behaviour towards each other on the show.

See Ankita herself said she is emotionally dependent on Vicky.. my assessment was correct.



Honestly this is a unhealthy & toxic relationship & I don't see how this can sustain in the future. Unless this is all scripted.#BiggBoss17 #BB17 #AnkitaLokhande — 𝓢. (@SardiKaTheEnd) November 14, 2023

Praying for Ankita giving divorce to Vicky post BB! 😣 — R i d d h i t (@CuttingChai__) November 12, 2023

Ye Vicky or Ankita pahele se hi divorce ka plan banakar aaye hai lagta hai ! Show pe announce karenge and then 1 acha plot mil jaayga BB ko bhi ! What A Game 🎯😂 #BiggBoss17 — 𝘿𝙚𝙚𝙥 𝙍𝙚𝙝𝙖𝙡 (@MomLilPrince) November 14, 2023

ankita & vicky are 100% getting a divorce post bb — k (@noturbasicc) November 9, 2023

However, a section of the audience is skeptical, labelling the entire drama as scripted and even deeming the fights between Ankita and Vicky as fake.

Ankita Vicky drama looks total scripted #BiggBoss17 — Hud Hud TIGER (@HudHuddDabangg) November 14, 2023

Ankita & Vicky's fights are definitely scripted by them. They always end up with what mistake Ankita did 2 years ago as if trying to reveal it! #BiggBoss17 — SJ (@shrisht81734426) November 14, 2023

For just a minute, let's imagine if instead of Ankita, Vicky had done all this.

Twitter would've erupted with criticism, labeling Vicky as toxic, arrogant, using all sorts of derogatory terms.

Ye doglapan hai



boring scripted fight#AnkitaLokhande #MunawarFaruqui pic.twitter.com/FFSK1Zxx7y — MunAra (@MunAra___) November 14, 2023

