Ankita Lokhande’s father passes away at 68, celebs pay last respects

Mumbai: Actor Ankita Lokhande’s father Shashikant Lokhande passed away at the age of 68.

Reportedly, he passed away around 11:45 am in the morning on Saturday.

His funeral took place in Mumbai on Sunday morning.

Ankita, her mother and her husband Vicky Jain were seen paying their last respects to her father.

‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Arti Singh, actor Shraddha Arya, Omkar Kapoor, Rajesh Khattar, and Kushal Tandon, among others reached to pay last respects to Ankita’s father and extend condolences to the bereaved family.

Several media reports suggested that he had been unwell for quite some time now. Ankita and Vicky are yet to comment on the same.

He was cremated at the Oshiwara crematorium ground.

Earlier on the occasion of Father’s Day, Ankita penned down a long heartfelt note and wished Shashikant Lokhande a Happy Father’s Day.

She shared an adorable video with her father and wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to my first hero my daddy. I can’t express my true feelings what I feel for u but I love u bahut sara .. i hv seen u struggling for many things when I was a child but u made sure that your children doesn’t .. u always gave me my wings to fly and made me do whatever I wanted to become .. I’m what I’m it’s all your support and strength.. “

“I remember when I started my journey in mumbai and sometimes when I had no rent to pay.. you made it happened no matter what was going on in your life because u believed in my dreams.. I am and I will be always grateful and blessed to have u paa .. I have seen u struggling with your health but ur strong will what I saw that time was something else and ur smiling face during that period kept all of us going. I’m very very proud to be your daughter.. love u paa forever and ever and ever. happy Father’s Day paa,” the caption further reads.