Annamalai’s exit personal decision: BJP General Secretary

We are focussed on long term politics, the senior BJP leader told reporters.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published:
K Annamalai
K Annamalai

Mangaluru: BJP National General Secretary Radha Mohan Das Agrawal on Saturday described former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai’s decision to quit the party as a personal choice and said the BJP remained focused on long-term national objectives rather than short-term political considerations.

Speaking to reporters here on the sidelines of a meeting of the party functionaries, Agrawal said the BJP, as a national party, formulates its strategies keeping the country’s future in mind and works on long-term plans.

“We do not focus excessively on short-term politics. Annamalai’s decision to leave the party is his personal decision. At this stage, I can say only this much,” Agrawal said when asked about the former Tamil Nadu BJP chief’s exit from the party.

Subhan Bakery

Responding to questions on a possible change in the Karnataka BJP leadership, Agrawal said the final decision would be taken by the party’s national president.

He said the central leadership was fully aware of political developments in the state, as well as the performance and achievements of the incumbent state president.

The BJP leader alleged that there was growing public dissatisfaction with the Congress government in Karnataka and claimed that its impact would be reflected in the 2028 Assembly elections.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

“People are increasingly unhappy with the state government. The BJP is continuously fighting against the government’s anti-people policies and failures without resorting to provocative or divisive politics,” Agrawal said.

On the issue of former MP Sumalatha Ambareesh not securing a Rajya Sabha nomination, Agrawal said she continued to enjoy cordial relations with the BJP and expressed confidence that she would be given an appropriate role in the future.

Asked about the possible return of expelled senior leaders Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and K S Eshwarappa to the party, he said the BJP leadership would take a decision at an appropriate time.

“The BJP does not intend to keep anyone away from the party permanently. Future decisions will be taken after assessing their conduct and activities,” Agrawal said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Chennai updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button