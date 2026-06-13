Annamalai’s exit personal decision: BJP General Secretary

Mangaluru: BJP National General Secretary Radha Mohan Das Agrawal on Saturday described former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai’s decision to quit the party as a personal choice and said the BJP remained focused on long-term national objectives rather than short-term political considerations.

Speaking to reporters here on the sidelines of a meeting of the party functionaries, Agrawal said the BJP, as a national party, formulates its strategies keeping the country’s future in mind and works on long-term plans.

“We do not focus excessively on short-term politics. Annamalai’s decision to leave the party is his personal decision. At this stage, I can say only this much,” Agrawal said when asked about the former Tamil Nadu BJP chief’s exit from the party.

Responding to questions on a possible change in the Karnataka BJP leadership, Agrawal said the final decision would be taken by the party’s national president.

He said the central leadership was fully aware of political developments in the state, as well as the performance and achievements of the incumbent state president.

The BJP leader alleged that there was growing public dissatisfaction with the Congress government in Karnataka and claimed that its impact would be reflected in the 2028 Assembly elections.

“People are increasingly unhappy with the state government. The BJP is continuously fighting against the government’s anti-people policies and failures without resorting to provocative or divisive politics,” Agrawal said.

On the issue of former MP Sumalatha Ambareesh not securing a Rajya Sabha nomination, Agrawal said she continued to enjoy cordial relations with the BJP and expressed confidence that she would be given an appropriate role in the future.

Asked about the possible return of expelled senior leaders Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and K S Eshwarappa to the party, he said the BJP leadership would take a decision at an appropriate time.

“The BJP does not intend to keep anyone away from the party permanently. Future decisions will be taken after assessing their conduct and activities,” Agrawal said.