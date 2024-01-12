‘Annapoorani’ row: FIR against Nayanthara, 7 others in Maharashtra

The movie has been removed from Netflix.

Thane: The police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have registered a case against eight persons, including actor Nayanthara, over allegations that certain scenes in her newly released film Annapoorani’ have hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus, an official said on Friday.

In his complaint to the Naya Nagar police station, the 48-year-old complainant, a resident of Mira-Bhayander, said the film also promotes love jihad’. The movie has been removed from Netflix.

The station house officer at the Naya Nagar police station said a case was registered on Thursday against eight persons, including the actor and the film’s producer, under Indian Penal Code sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) and 505 (2) (offence committed in place of worship) read with 34 (common intention).

The Mumbai police had said on Thursday that activists of two right-wing outfits had filed separate complaints against actor Nayanthara and others associated with the film, alleging that certain scenes in it hurt religious sentiments of Hindus.

“A complaint was submitted by the activists of Bajrang Dal to the Oshiwara police station in western suburbs two days ago, and an inquiry in this connection is underway,” an official had said.

A second complaint was filed at the Lokmanya Tilak Marg police station in South Mumbai by Ramesh Solanki, founder of Hindu IT Cell, annother official said. Solanki has alleged that the film demeans Lord Ram and it was intentionally released to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 12th January 2024 12:04 pm IST

