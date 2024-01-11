Netflix removes Nayanthara’s movie for calling Lord Ram ‘meat eater’

Mumbai: Nayanthara’s latest film ‘Annapoorani’, which was released in theatres on December 1 and premiered on Netflix on December 29, has been removed from the streaming platform after facing backlash for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments. The film, directed by debutant Nilesh Krishnaa, tells the story of a Brahmin woman who pursues her passion for cooking despite the opposition from her orthodox family and society.

The film landed in legal trouble when Ramesh Solanki, the founder of Hindu IT Cell, filed a complaint against the actors, the makers, and Netflix for offending the religious sentiments of Hindus. The complaint stated that the film showed the protagonist offering namaz to cook chicken biryani, promoted ‘love jihad’, and claimed that Lord Rama and Sita were meat-eaters. Solanki demanded that the film be taken down from the platform and action be taken against the accused.

Following the complaint, Zee Studios, one of the co-producers of the film, wrote to Vishwa Hindu Parishad that they were coordinating with Netflix and Trident Arts, the other co-producer, to remove the film from the platform until edited. As of January 11, the film is no longer available on Netflix. It is unclear if and when the film will be re-released on the platform after editing.

“We have no intentions as co-producers of the film to hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindus and Brahmins community and would like to hereby apologise for the inconvenience caused and hurt caused to the sentiments of the respective communities,” the official statement of Zee Studios read.

‘Annapoorani’ also features Annapoorani Sathyaraj, Achyuth Kumar, KS Ravikumar, Redin Kingsly, Achyuth Kumar, Kumari Sachu, Renuka, Karthik Kumar and Suresh Chakkaravarthy in pivotal roles. The film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike.