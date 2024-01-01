Annihilate South Korea, US if provoked: Kim Jong Un orders army

New Delhi: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered its military to thoroughly annihilate South Korea and the US if they initiate a military confrontation, media reports said.

Reports said that South Korea and the US have ramped up military and political cooperation in 2023 as North Korea conducted a record number of weapons tests, including of a new solid-fuelled intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), and put its first spy satellite into orbit.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Monday reported that during a meeting with North Korea’s top commanding officers in Pyongyang on New Year’s Eve, Kim said his military should “annihilate” the enemy if provoked.

“If the enemy opts for military confrontation and provocation against the DPRK, our army should deal a deadly blow to thoroughly annihilate them by mobilising all the toughest means and potentialities without [a] moment’s hesitation,” Kim said.

Reports said that Kim told the meeting he would no longer seek reconciliation and reunification with South Korea, noting the uncontrollable crisis that he said was triggered by Seoul and Washington.