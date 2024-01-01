Annihilate South Korea, US if provoked: Kim Jong Un orders army

Reports said that Kim told the meeting he would no longer seek reconciliation and reunification with South Korea

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 1st January 2024 2:48 pm IST
North Korean leader calls for improved living conditions
North Korean politician and Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un (AP/PTI)

New Delhi: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered its military to thoroughly annihilate South Korea and the US if they initiate a military confrontation, media reports said.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Reports said that South Korea and the US have ramped up military and political cooperation in 2023 as North Korea conducted a record number of weapons tests, including of a new solid-fuelled intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), and put its first spy satellite into orbit.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Monday reported that during a meeting with North Korea’s top commanding officers in Pyongyang on New Year’s Eve, Kim said his military should “annihilate” the enemy if provoked.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Foreign students bringing dependents ‘unreasonable practice’: UK Home Secy

“If the enemy opts for military confrontation and provocation against the DPRK, our army should deal a deadly blow to thoroughly annihilate them by mobilising all the toughest means and potentialities without [a] moment’s hesitation,” Kim said.

Reports said that Kim told the meeting he would no longer seek reconciliation and reunification with South Korea, noting the uncontrollable crisis that he said was triggered by Seoul and Washington.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 1st January 2024 2:48 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button