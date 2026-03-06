Another big fat wedding in Tollywood soon, details inside

Hyderabad: Tollywood is currently witnessing a festive wedding season, with several young actors stepping into married life. Recently, popular actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna reportedly tied the knot, bringing joy to their fans. Now, on March 6, actor Allu Sirish is also getting married in a grand ceremony. With these celebrations creating excitement in the industry, another young Tollywood hero is now preparing to begin a new chapter in his personal life.

According to strong buzz in film circles, Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas is likely to say goodbye to bachelor life soon. Reports suggest that the actor may get engaged this week, and discussions about his wedding have already begun within the family. Though an official confirmation has not yet been made, the news has quickly become a hot topic in Film Nagar.

Sources indicate that the engagement could take place in a private ceremony attended by close family members and a few friends. After the engagement, the Bellamkonda family is expected to announce the wedding date, venue, and other details officially.

Who is the bride-to-be?

Reports suggest that Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas will be marrying Kavya Reddy, a woman from Hyderabad who is not connected to the film industry. She comes from a respected family background. Her grandfather reportedly served as a judge, while her father is a lawyer.

Industry insiders say both families have known each other for a long time, and the marriage has been arranged with the consent of elders. Fans have already started searching online to know more about Kavya Reddy, making her name trend on social media.

Bellamkonda Srinivas’ career journey

Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas made his Tollywood debut with the 2014 film “Alludu Seenu”, which earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Over the years, he built a strong image as a mass action hero with films such as “Speedunnodu,” “Jaya Janaki Nayaka,” “Sakshyam,” “Kavacham,” “Sita,” and “Rakshasudu.”

Among these, “Rakshasudu” remains one of the most notable films in his career. His dubbed Hindi films also gained massive popularity on YouTube, earning hundreds of millions of views and helping him build a strong fan base in North India.

Upcoming projects

On the work front, Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas is currently busy with upcoming films “Tyson Naidu” and “Haindavam.”With new films lined up and a possible wedding on the horizon, the actor appears ready to enter an exciting new phase in both his professional and personal life.