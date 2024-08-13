Another BIG fight on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, video viral

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is becoming as dramatic as Bigg Boss, with tensions running high among the contestants. After a heated altercation between Asim Riaz and host Rohit Shetty, which led to Asim’s unexpected exit from the show, the drama now continues with a new clash between Shalin Bhanot and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

In a latest promo of the upcoming episode, viewers will witness a major fallout between Shalin and Nimrit after Rohit Shetty reveals an offscreen conversation where Shalin harshly criticized Nimrit’s leadership.

As Shalin Bhanot’s mic was on and his remarks got reorded. Shalin was heard saying, “I haven’t seen a worse captain than Nimrit. She did the same during Bigg Boss, playing so badly that even Salman Khan told her the same.”

Nimrit, feeling deeply offended by the comments, confronted Shalin, leading to a tense argument on set. In the heat of the moment, Shalin expressed his frustration, saying, “I’m looking like a fool on national television. I’m done with the show, sir.”

With the tension escalating, the big question remains: Will Shalin Bhanot quit the show? Fans will have to stay tuned to find out what unfolds in the upcoming episodes.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi14.