Another Bigg Boss couple part ways, insiders confirm break up

Mumbai: The controversial house of Bigg Boss has been a breeding ground for love stories, with many couples forming strong bonds during their time on the show. However, not all of these relationships stand the test of time once the cameras stop rolling.

The latest couple to make headlines are Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel, who reportedly have ended their relationship now. The television pair gained attention as one of the most talked-about contestants during their stint on Bigg Boss 17, hosted by Salman Khan.

Their relationship journey was marked by twists and turns, including denials, tensions, disagreements, fights, public displays of affection, and more.

Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel Break Up?

On Tuesday morning (April 16), breakup rumours started floating online when Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking speculation about their separation.

Sources close to the couple, including The Khabri, have confirmed the news of their split. Despite this, neither Isha nor Samarth has addressed the ongoing breakup rumours.

Samarth and Isha’s romance blossomed on the sets of the television show “Udaariyaan,” where they fell in love while working together. Samarth later entered Bigg Boss 17 as a wildcard contestant, expressing concerns over Isha’s growing closeness to her ex and co-star Abhishek Kumar from “Udaariyaan.”

Although breakup rumours have plagued them since their exit from the reality show, Isha and Samarth have consistently dismissed such reports. However, their recent actions on social media suggest otherwise, leaving fans wondering about the future of their relationship.