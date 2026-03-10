Islamabad: In recent years, celebrity divorces have become increasingly common, often leaving fans stunned as many separations come unexpectedly. The Pakistani entertainment industry, popularly known as Lollywood, is no exception. Over the past few years, several high-profile celebrity marriages have ended, shocking fans and followers alike.

Just recently, a widely discussed separation involving Pakistani cricketer Imad Wasim and his wife Sannia Ashfaq made headlines. And now, another surprising split has grabbed attention across social media.

This time, it involves popular Pakistani YouTuber and vlogger Rajab Butt and his wife Emaan Fatima. The internet personality has sent an official legal divorce papers to Emaan following a public announcement that their marriage had come to an end.

Emaan Fatima shares divorce papers on Insta

Emaan Fatima shared the legal documents on Instagram, expressing her distress and questioning the treatment of both herself and their son amid the ongoing controversy.

“I stayed silent to save this relationship. But first the false allegations made in the podcast, and now this legal notice… I just want to ask: what is the fault of me and my son in all of this? I have a lot to say, but due to the sanctity of this month, I am still remaining silent,” she wrote in her post.

Rajab Butt, known for his family vlogs and massive digital following, has often been surrounded by controversy. In recent weeks, his personal life has once again come under intense scrutiny as his marital issues played out publicly on social media.

Rajab Butt announces divorce on podcast

Reports suggest that tensions had been brewing in the marriage for some time. Rajab himself admitted during a podcast appearance that he had decided to end the relationship, citing long-standing differences between the couple.

“I am done with this marriage now. I cannot continue a relationship based on hypocrisy,” he said during the conversation.

Despite the separation, the YouTuber made it clear that his son would always remain a central part of his life.

“Keyvan is my son and will always remain my son. Everything I have belongs to him, and no one can stop me from meeting my child,” he stated.

The controversy deepened after Rajab also alleged that his wife had accused his mother of stealing perfume, adding that there were several private messages and details he could not reveal publicly. He further said he could not choose “a one-year marriage over parents who have been with him for 30 years.”

Meanwhile, earlier accusations had also surfaced against the YouTuber. In a previous video, Emaan Fatima’s brother accused Rajab of betraying his wife while she was pregnant and alleged that he had been involved with another woman. An alleged chat between Rajab and his alleged girlfriend is also now going viral on social media.

Rajab Butt and Emaan Fatima tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in 2024, which was widely celebrated and documented across social media platforms. The couple later welcomed their son, Kevan Sultan, but reports of serious domestic tensions began surfacing not long after their wedding.

More about Rajab Butt

For the unversed, Rajab Butt is one of Pakistan’s prominent YouTubers and social media influencers, known for lifestyle vlogs that attract millions of viewers. However, his career has also been marked by several controversies. Earlier in 2025, he faced legal action and widespread criticism after launching a perfume named “295,” referencing Pakistan’s penal code related to religious offences, which ultimately forced him to issue a public apology and discontinue the product.

He has also previously faced legal trouble over possessing an undocumented lion cub that was reportedly gifted during his wedding celebrations. In addition, the influencer has been accused of promoting online gambling apps and has been involved in multiple public disputes with fellow content creators.