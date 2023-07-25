Another extension for Bigg Boss OTT 2, check out here

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 2 is getting interesting and interesting with each passing day. The show has been a rollercoaster of emotions, captivating the audience with its mix of friendships, alliances, and heated conflicts. The show is managing well to keep viewers thoroughly entertained.

And now, in a latest update we hear that Bigg Boss OTT 2 is likely to get its extension for the second time. Yes, you read that right! According to sources close to the production (sources from endemol shine), BB OTT 2 might extended for a week or 2 due to to its high TRP ratings especially after the energetic entry of Elvish Yadav in the house.

(Shounok Ghosh is Creative Director at Endemol Shine India)

While there is no official confirmation from the makers, the news of another extension for Bigg Boss OTT 2 has sparked a division among viewers.

While some fans are thrilled about the extended duration, relishing the prospect of more drama and entertainment, others want the show to conclude soon as they think extension could lead to mental and emotional exhaustion for both contestants and viewers alike, impacting the overall quality of the season.

Additionally, some fans worry that the extended run might dilute the original concept and lead to repetitive content. Lets’ wait for an official confirmation from the makers of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

