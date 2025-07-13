Another fire hits Pashamylaram industrial area at Enviro waste mgmt plant

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at Enviro Waste Management Services Private Limited, located in the Pashamylaram industrial area of Patancheru mandal, Sangareddy district, on Sunday morning, July 13.

The incident occurred just days after a deadly explosion at the nearby Sigachi Chemicals factory, leaving local residents and workers anxious.

According to reports, the fire started in the morning hours and quickly spread within the facility. Upon receiving information about the incident, fire department teams rushed to the scene and worked to bring the flames under control.

5 fire tenders deployed

Five fire tenders from different parts of the district were deployed, and dozens of firefighters were involved in the operation. As of the latest updates, no casualties have been reported in this incident. The staff suspect that a short circuit may have caused the fire, though the exact reason is yet to be confirmed. The extent of the property loss has not been determined yet.

The fire at Enviro Waste Management Services comes as the Pashamylaram industrial area is still reeling from the aftermath of the recent Sigachi Chemicals explosion, which resulted in significant loss of life and injuries.

The close succession of these incidents has heightened concerns among workers and the local community about industrial safety.

Authorities are continuing their efforts to fully extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to neighbouring pharmaceutical and chemical factories.

Further details on the cause and impact of the fire are awaited as the investigation continues