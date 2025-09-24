Islamabad: After the massive success of Sher starring Danish Taimoor and Sarah Khan, which is gearing up for its finale soon, another 2025 hit drama is set to wrap up. Yes, you read that right!

Green TV has officially announced that Do Kinaray will air its last episode on 30th September 2025, leaving fans eager to see how the story concludes.

Starring Junaid Khan as Walid, Momina Iqbal as Dureshehwar, and Hira Soomro as Kainat, the drama also features Arshiaan Khan, Kumail Anum, and Akhtar Hasnain in key roles. With over 60 episodes aired, the show has enjoyed strong viewership, though fans recently voiced concerns about the story being dragged unnecessarily.

Still, the gripping journey of Dureshehwar has kept audiences hooked till the end.

As the finale approaches, all eyes are on what will become of Dureshehwar after everything she has done. Are you excited to watch the last episode of Do Kinaray?