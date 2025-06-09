Hyderabad isn’t just a city—it’s a celebration of cinema. As audiences grow more passionate and demand high-quality experiences, multiplexes have become the top choice. Tollywood stars spotted this shift early and jumped in—starting with Mahesh Babu, then Allu Arjun, Venkatesh, and Vijay Deverakonda. Now, Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja has joined the club.

Ravi Teja’s Grand Entry with ART Cinemas

Now, the energetic and much-loved actor Ravi Teja is stepping in with his own theatre brand – ART Cinemas. In partnership with Asian Cinemas, ART Cinemas is coming up in Vanasthalipuram, Hyderabad, and it promises something truly special.

The theatre will have six screens, and the highlight is a huge 57-foot-wide EPIQ screen with 4K projection and Dolby Atmos sound – a first of its kind in Hyderabad! The launch is expected in July, and movie lovers are already super excited.

Tollywood Stars in the Cinema Business

It all began with superstar Mahesh Babu, who opened AMB Cinemas in Gachibowli along with Asian Cinemas. This was no ordinary theatre – it had luxury seating, big screens, amazing sound, and a premium feel. It quickly became the go-to place for film lovers and even celebrities. Seeing the love from audiences, Mahesh decided to expand AMB Cinemas to other cities like Goa, Bengaluru, Chennai, and more.

Following Mahesh Babu, other big stars stepped in too. Allu Arjun launched AAA Cinemas, bringing his own charm to the theatre business. Venkatesh teamed up with Mahesh and Asian Cinemas to build a new multiplex at RTC Crossroads. Vijay Deverakonda launched AVD Cinemas in Mahbubnagar, adding his name to the list of stars investing in movies off-screen.

These celebrity-owned theatres are not just about movies – they offer a full experience with luxury, fun, and style. For the stars, it’s more than business; it’s a way to connect with fans and take cinema to the next level.