Another molestation incident at Banaras Hindu University

Varanasi: A girl student of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has lodged a complaint with the campus authorities, accusing the driver of a bus belonging to the institute of molestation.

The incident took place on Sunday and the girl reported the matter to the chief proctor a few days later who thereafter ordered a probe into the alleged incident and removed the bus driver from duty.

This happens to be the second incident of sexual assault reported on the campus. Earlier, a student of IIT-BHU was sexually assaulted and allegedly gangraped by three miscreants.

According to sources, the complainant in the latest case is a B.Com student and stays outside the campus.

She approached the BHU proctorial board and alleged that she was sexually harassed by the driver on November 19. The incident has not been reported to the police so far.

On her complaint, chief proctor Prof S.P. Singh ordered an inquiry into the matter and formed a committee for the purpose.

“In the meantime, the accused has been removed from his work till the completion of the inquiry,” said the chief proctor.

He said that further action would be taken after receiving the inquiry report.

Prof Singh said that the university outsources guards from an agency for campus security.

These guards also work as drivers for the varsity.

On November 1, the girl student of IIT-BHU was sexually assaulted by three motorcycle-borne miscreants, who forcibly disrobed her and recorded a video of her.

On her complaint on November 2, the Lanka police had lodged an FIR under sections 354B (use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC and section 66E of the IT Act. Later, sections 376(D) (gang rape) and 599 (insulting modesty of woman) were added to the FIR.

Police are yet to make any arrest in the incident that had sparked a massive protest on the campus.