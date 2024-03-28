Another NEET aspirant ends life in Kota; 8th suicide since January

Jaipur: A NEET aspirant from Lucknow committed suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota, the police said on Thursday. Her body was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her room.

Three days back, another NEET student had committed suicide in Kota. With the latest case, as many as eight suicide deaths have been reported from the coaching hub in Rajasthan so far this year.

According to the police, a friend of Soumya (19), the deceased student, broke open the door at her PG accommodation on Wednesday night after she didn’t answer calls for the past two days, only to find her hanging from the ceiling fan.

Also Read NEET aspirant from UP village commits suicide in Kota

Jawahar Nagar SHO Kamlesh Kumar said that the student’s family members have reached Kota after being informed about the incident.

The body has been kept at the Maharao Bhim Singh (MBS) Hospital.

According to the police, Soumya was last seen on the day Holi (March 25). Soumya’s friend had been calling her for the past two days, but there was no response. So he reached the PG accommodation on Wednesday night, only to find her door locked from the inside.

He broke open the door and was shocked to find her hanging from the ceiling fan of her room. The parents of another student living there informed the landlord, who then called the police.

The landlord, Ashok Shringi, said that Soumya had come to stay there on March 3. Earlier, she was living in the Mahavir Nagar area.