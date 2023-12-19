Another reshuffle in Telangana police: 10 IPS officers transferred

Published: 19th December 2023
Hyderabad: In yet another major reshuffle for Telangana police, ten senior officers have been transferred. The transfers were notified on Tuesday, December 19.

  • IPS Ravi Gupta is transferred and posted as Director General of Police, co-ordination. He will continue to hold the full additional charge of DGP (HoPF), Telangana
  • IPS Anjani Kumar is posted as the Chairman of Road Safety Authority, Telangana.
  • IPS Rajiv Ratan is transferred and posted as the Director General of Vigilance and Enforcement, Telangana.
  • IPS CV Anand is posted as the Director General of Anti Corruption Bureau, Telangana
  • IPS Abhilasha Bisht is transferred and posted as the Director of RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy, Hyderabad.
  • IPS Dr. Soumya Mishra is transferred and posted as the Director General for Prisons & Correctional Services.
  • IPS Shikha Goel is transferred and posted as the Additional DGP of CID, Telangana
  • IPS Mahesh M Bhagwat is transferred and posted as Additional DGP of Railways & Road Safety, Telangana.
  • IPS Dr Anil Kumar is posted as the Director General for Telangana Special Protection Force, Hyderabad.
  • IPS M Stephen Raveendra is posted as Inspector General of Police for Home Guards, Telangana.

