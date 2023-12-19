Another reshuffle in Telangana police: 10 IPS officers transferred

Hyderabad: In yet another major reshuffle for Telangana police, ten senior officers have been transferred. The transfers were notified on Tuesday, December 19.

IPS Ravi Gupta is transferred and posted as Director General of Police, co-ordination. He will continue to hold the full additional charge of DGP (HoPF), Telangana

IPS Anjani Kumar is posted as the Chairman of Road Safety Authority, Telangana.

IPS Rajiv Ratan is transferred and posted as the Director General of Vigilance and Enforcement, Telangana.

IPS CV Anand is posted as the Director General of Anti Corruption Bureau, Telangana

IPS Abhilasha Bisht is transferred and posted as the Director of RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy, Hyderabad.

IPS Dr. Soumya Mishra is transferred and posted as the Director General for Prisons & Correctional Services.

IPS Shikha Goel is transferred and posted as the Additional DGP of CID, Telangana

IPS Mahesh M Bhagwat is transferred and posted as Additional DGP of Railways & Road Safety, Telangana.

IPS Dr Anil Kumar is posted as the Director General for Telangana Special Protection Force, Hyderabad.

IPS M Stephen Raveendra is posted as Inspector General of Police for Home Guards, Telangana.